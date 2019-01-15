Discontent in Jatiya Party: its charter may see reform

The changes may address issues including the overarching powers of party chairman HM Ershad and the procedure of inducting members into its policy-making presidium, he told bdnews24.com.

The reform proposals will be discussed with Jatiya Party presidium members at its next national council, he said.

In light of his deteriorating health, Jatiya Party chief Ershad had announced that the party’s co- chairman GM Quader, also his brother, would lead the party in his absence.

After emerging as the second largest bloc after the 11th national election, Ershad announced that his party would form the official opposition in parliament with him as leader.

Ershad overlooked his wife Raushon Ershad, who headed the Jatiya Party as leader of the official opposition in the previous parliament. He has appointed his brother GM Quader as deputy leader of opposition.

From entering the national polls as part of the Grand Alliance, to engaging as the official parliament opposition and announcing himself its leader – all these decisions were made unilaterally by Ershad, which caused concerns within the party.

The party’s Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad had previously been vocal about her concerns over Ershad’s seemingly unlimited influence over party affairs and even went as far as labelling the former military ruler a ‘dictator’.

Irregularities in the process of appointing presidium members were also alleged by the party’s Vice Chairman Alamgir Sikder Loton at its founding anniversary meeting held on Jan 1.

“These issues will be addressed in the next council meeting and fresh changes to the party’s constitution will be instituted,” said GM Quader.

“We will formulate new policies with the aim of ensuring proper order within the party so that there is no scope for any more debates in this regard.”

The last Jatiya Party National Council was held in April 2016. As per party constitution, the next council meeting will be held this year in April.

Recently, several party leaders were promoted to the presidium by Ershad, much to the dissatisfaction of party leaders of various positions.

Addressing these concerns, Quader said: “He took all the decisions by himself without consulting anyone. I can’t say anything more about the matter.”

“Actually the party constitution gives him the authority as chairman to appoint presidium members and to create other positions within the party,” he added.

“He has used his powers on various occasions for the party’s benefit. He has the authority under the party charter as well as the ability to make such decisions.”