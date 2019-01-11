Jatiya Party chief Ershad removed as PM’s special envoy
Senior Correspondent, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 11 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST
HM Ershad is no more serving as the prime minister’s special envoy after getting the speaker’s approval as the leader of the official opposition in parliament.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina terminated the Jatiya Party chief’s appointment as her special envoy on Jan 7, the Cabinet Division communicated in an order on Friday.
The Awami League has formed government for the thirds consecutive term after a landslide election victory.
The ruling party secured 257 seats in the 11th parliamentary polls held on Dec 30 while its key ally the Jatiya Party became the official opposition in parliament by winning 22 constituencies.
The BNP and its allies, which won only eight seats, have rejected the results and demanded fresh polls. Their MPs-elect have not taken oath.
The Jatiya Party became the opposition in parliament with its leaders in the government as well after the 2014 general election boycotted by the BNP.
Criticised for its failure to hold the government to account in parliament, the Jatiya Party was derided as a “domesticated opposition” by the BNP.
Ershad had been hospitalised before the 2014 elections and announced a boycott of the polls.
But after much drama, he was elected MP and later Hasina appointed him as her special envoy with the rank of minister.
Ershad’s wife and the party’s Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad worked as the leader of the official opposition in the 10th parliament.
Hasina has not kept anyone from the Jatiya Party and other allies of the Awami League in her new cabinet sworn in on Jan 7.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday ratified Ershad as the leader of the official opposition in parliament and his brother and Jatiya Party Co-Chairman GM Quader as deputy leader of the official opposition.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad removed as PM’s special envoy
- Oikya Front’s national dialogue for fresh election ‘laughable’, says Awami League’s Quader
- Hasina points to turnout in 2008 polls amid criticism of 2018 victory
- Ex-Tarique aide Nuruddin Apu remanded over 'polls money plot'
- Another suspect arrested over clashes outside BNP headquarters in Dhaka
- Preparations for election to women's reserved seats begin
- Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the opposition
- Government lusing Anti-Corruption Commission to harass opposition: BNP
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Bangladesh rises four places on Democracy Index
Most Read
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- New sexism scandal for cricket after Indian stars' TV misogyny
- Bangladesh improves on Global Terror Index but cyber security threats emerge as new form of terror
- Bangladesh to readjust three grades in wage structure for apparel workers
- Winner takes all: Awami League soars in vote percentage, BNP drowns in record loss
- Grisly Mexican gang battle near US border leaves 21 dead
- Saudi woman's flight rallies opposition to male guardianship
- Trump threatens to use emergency power to build wall, end shutdown
- Hasina points to turnout in 2008 polls amid criticism of 2018 victory
- Bank debt default rate will not increase, says Finance Minister Kamal