Home > Politics

Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the opposition

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

Jatiya Paty Chairman HM Ershad has been approved as leader of the opposition in parliament.
Related Stories

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also ratified Jatiya Party co-chairman GM Quader as deputy leader of the opposition, the parliament secretariat said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Jatiya Party emerged as the second largest bloc in parliament, securing 22 seats in the recent general election.

An ally of the ruling Awami League, the Jatiya Party decided to form the main opposition in parliament.
 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Another MP from Osman family

Govt using ACC for harassment: BNP

Hasina warns ministers

Oikya Front to hold dialogue

No condition to share cabinet posts with allies: Quader

Cabinet members take bus ride

Mirza Abbas, Afroza prosecuted for ‘illegal wealth’

Party separate from govt: Quader 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.