Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the opposition
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
Jatiya Paty Chairman HM Ershad has been approved as leader of the opposition in parliament.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also ratified Jatiya Party co-chairman GM Quader as deputy leader of the opposition, the parliament secretariat said in a statement issued on Thursday.
Jatiya Party emerged as the second largest bloc in parliament, securing 22 seats in the recent general election.
An ally of the ruling Awami League, the Jatiya Party decided to form the main opposition in parliament.
