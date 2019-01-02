Ershad again tries to install brother GM Quader as his successor in Jatiya Party
Joyanta Saha, Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST
HM Ershad has once again named his brother GM Quader as his successor in the Jatiya Party in a statement sent days after parliamentary elections.
Quader will act as chairman in Ershad’s absence, the party chief wrote in the statement titled “Future instructions for the Jatiya Party” on Tuesday.
Ershad also said he hopes the party council will elect Quader chairman as they had done in his own case.
“GM Quader will assist me until I work as Jatiya Party chairman,” he added.
Ershad did not give any clue as to why he needed to issue the statement.
No Jatiya Party leader would comment on the issue either.
There was no hint of the issue either in remarks Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga made on the occasion of the party’s founding anniversary earlier in the day.
The statement came amid speculations that Ershad is travelling to Singapore again for treatment.
He returned home from Singapore four days before the election and announced support for the ruling Awami League-led Grand Alliance asking the party candidates going it alone to stand down in support of the alliance nominees.
But hours later he said the media had “misquoted” him and asked all the party candidates to carry on.
In a similar bid around three years ago, Ershad had named Quader as his heir in the party by appointing him as co-chairman and declaring the decision in his Rangpur stronghold.
Known for changing his stance, Ershad made his wife Raushon Ershad senior co-chairman following growing resentment among a section of the leadership over the promotion of Quader.
