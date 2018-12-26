DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security

The team is making ‘inquiries’ regarding the Gono Forum president’s security as ‘part of its routine work’, said Motijheel Police Deputy Commissioner Anwar Hossain.

The team of 10-12 police personnel, led by Anwar Hossain, went to the Motijheel Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, where Kamal Hossain has his chambers, at 12:30pm on Wednesday.

An excited crowd gathered in front of the building after hearing reports that police were visiting the opposition alliance’s top leader three days before the election. Reporters also rushed to the spot.

The police officials went to Kamal Hossain’s offices, spoke to him and came downstairs. Some time later they went upstairs again to speak with him once more.

“This is routine work,” the deputy commissioner said in response to questions from reporters. “We came to discuss whether he has any security issues.”

bdnews24.com contacted Gono Forum Executive President Subrata Chowdhury after learning that the police were at Kamal’s offices.

He said Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia had asked the Oikya Front convener for a meeting and that the police officials’ visit was in relation to the request.

Reporters asked Deputy Commissioner Anwar when the police commissioner would meet with Kamal Hossain.

“We do not know at this time,” he said.

After the police team’s departure, Gono Forum General Secretary Mostofa Mohsin Montu spoke to reporters.

“He [Anwar] brought the police commissioner’s message. The police commission had wanted a meeting, but he has been unable to come due to the traffic.”

“The deputy commissioner then asked whether our president required any additional security measures. Our president said there was no need, but police could provide it if they decided it was necessary.”

Kamal also thanked the police for coming to ask after his situation, Montu said.

An Oikya Front delegation led by Kamal Hossain had gone to the Election Commission on Tuesday with complaints about the election environment. But they had walked out after a heated exchange with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

“We were telling our tale of sorrow to the CEC, but the CEC defended the police, as if we were telling lies,” Oikya Front leader Zafrullah Chowdhury told the media afterwards. “The CEC repeatedly said – show me proof, show me proof. Kamal Sir gave numerous accounts of police violence in various constituencies and the CEC said – show me proof.”

Zafrullah Chowdhury said that the chief election commissioner was ‘firmly behind’ the police.

Asked whether Kamal had discussed the meeting with the Election Commission with the police, Mostofa Mohsin Montu said it had not come up.

Questioned about the election environment ahead of the Dec 30 polls the Oikya Front leader said: “We aren’t even able to put up posters. We are being attacked. We were attacked yesterday. The law enforcers must prevent such things.”