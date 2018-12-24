Awami League briefs diplomats on election issues

Over 50 diplomats from different countries attended the briefing organised by the party’s international affairs sub-committee at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday, it said in a statement.

From Awami League side, the briefing was addressed by Sub-Committee Chairman Ambassador Mohammad Zamir, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed and HT Imam, adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, and former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman.

Apart from the briefing, a booklet “From Mujib To Hasina—Awami League in the international arena" was launched illustrating the formulation and shaping of the foreign policies over the years to take the country to new heights.

At the event, Imam claimed that "attacks have been amplified on the AL leaders and activists in the run up to the election, and that AL, as the most liberal political party, is completely committed to ensuring the voting takes place on a free and fair manner".

Diplomats were provided with dossiers on Bangladesh’s “impressive” socio-economic development under the successive Awami League governments led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and information on the “crimes and misdeeds” by BNP leaders and their ally the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Contemporary political significance in Bangladesh, including elections and democracy, rule of law and human rights, international relations and the Rohingya crisis, was discussed in the meeting.