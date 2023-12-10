BNP urges people to keep shops closed, cancel overseas trips to resist government

The BNP has called upon the people to keep their shops closed, cancel overseas trips and scale down wedding parties to resist the government through noncooperation before the Jan 7 election.



Opposition activists took to the streets on Sunday with the families of 'missing' and 'murdered' party loyalists to demand the release of its incarcerated leaders and activists and the protection of human rights in the country.

In a departure from its recent stream of hartals and blockades, BNP adherents lined the sidewalk outside the Jatiya Press Club to stage a human-chain protest to mark Human Rights Day.

They shouted slogans emphasising the importance of preserving fundamental rights, while reiterating calls for the resignation of the Awami League administration and the establishment of a neutral election-time government.



Selima Rahman, a member of the BNP’s policymaking National Standing Committee, said their Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged all to say “No” to the government.



“Don’t participate in anything with the government. Keep your shops shut, stop travelling abroad and scale down wedding parties,” she said.