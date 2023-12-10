BNP urges people to keep shops closed, cancel overseas trips to resist government

The BNP has called upon the people to keep their shops closed, cancel overseas trips and scale down wedding parties to resist the government through noncooperation before the Jan 7 election.
Opposition activists took to the streets on Sunday with the families of 'missing' and 'murdered' party loyalists to demand the release of its incarcerated leaders and activists and the protection of human rights in the country.
In a departure from its recent stream of hartals and blockades, BNP adherents lined the sidewalk outside the Jatiya Press Club to stage a human-chain protest to mark Human Rights Day.
They shouted slogans emphasising the importance of preserving fundamental rights, while reiterating calls for the resignation of the Awami League administration and the establishment of a neutral election-time government.
Selima Rahman, a member of the BNP’s policymaking National Standing Committee, said their Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged all to say “No” to the government.
“Don’t participate in anything with the government. Keep your shops shut, stop travelling abroad and scale down wedding parties,” she said.
Selima alleged BNP leaders and activists are roaming around away from their families while in hiding to evade arrest.
“Let’s think about them and get united. Then you’ll see that the people will soon bring this fascist government down.”
The party organised similar programmes in district towns across the country.
Like-minded opposition groups and allies of the BNP, including the Gonotantra Mancha, the 12-Party Alliance, the Gono Odhikar Parishad, and the Liberal Democratic Party, also staged human-chain protests across the capital.
As the Jan 7 polls draw near, political tensions in Bangladesh are on the rise.
The BNP, the country's largest opposition group, has enforced a series of shutdowns and blockades after violent clashes with police during its antigovernment rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.
The party has refused to participate in the elections unless the Awami League government relinquishes power.
The 10th round of the party's nationwide transport blockade ended on Thursday, and the next round is scheduled to start on Tuesday.