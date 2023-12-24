Penalties for electoral code violations will be proportional, says EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir believes a few 'minor' incidents might occur during the election campaign amid reports of clashes between supporters of Awami League candidates and independents backed by the party in parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Alamgir said such incidents are typical during elections in Bangladesh.

“Everyone is engrossed in the election fervour. Small incidents may arise around the campaign. This is typical during elections in Bangladesh and this election is no exception."

Alamgir believes the Election Commission's actions, including issuing show-cause notices to candidates and their supporters, is sending a 'tough message' across the board.