    Penalties for electoral code violations will be proportional, says EC Alamgir

    The punishment for violating the electoral code of conduct will be commensurate with the severity of the offence, says Md Alamgir

    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 11:54 AM

    Election Commissioner Md Alamgir believes a few 'minor' incidents might occur during the election campaign amid reports of clashes between supporters of Awami League candidates and independents backed by the party in parts of the country.

    Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Alamgir said such incidents are typical during elections in Bangladesh.

    “Everyone is engrossed in the election fervour. Small incidents may arise around the campaign. This is typical during elections in Bangladesh and this election is no exception."

    Alamgir believes the Election Commission's actions, including issuing show-cause notices to candidates and their supporters, is sending a 'tough message' across the board.

    "During departmental visits and inspections across districts, the police and local administration have been reminded of the need for stringent measures."

    The punishment for violating the electoral code of conduct will be commensurate with the severity of the offence, according to Alamgir. "Major violations cannot be penalised with minor consequences, and vice versa. It has to be proportional."

    The 12th parliamentary election is scheduled for Jan 7, with the BNP calling for a boycott of the polls. The run-up to the election has been marked by incidents of clashes and vandalism. In Madaripur, a supporter of an independent candidate died after being attacked while campaigning.

    Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman warned that the regulator is prepared to take robust measures, including the cancellation of candidacy, over incidents involving violence. He said that strict action would be taken on Sunday after the EC reviews the details of these incidents

    Addressing his colleague's statement about canceling candidacies, Alamgir said, "I cannot confirm that. We haven't received the report yet."

    "After we receive the report, the candidates in question will be given an opportunity to address the charges against them. We will verify their statements and take steps accordingly."

