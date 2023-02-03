Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi said the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman last year has sparked an irreversible "revolutionary process" that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

Iran's clerical rulers have faced widespread unrest since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police on Sept 16 after she was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire".

Iran has blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems and has accused the United States and other foes fomenting the unrest to destabilise the clerical establishment.

As they have done in the past in the face of protests in the past four decades, Iran's hardline rulers have cracked down hard. Authorities have handed down dozens of death sentences to people involved in protests and have carried out at least four hangings, in what rights activists say is aimed at intimidating people and keep them off the streets.

A staunch critic of the clerical establishment that has ruled in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Ebadi has been one of the most outspoken supporters of the anti-government demonstrations.

Like many critics of Iran's clerical rulers, Ebadi believes the current wave of protests has been the boldest challenge to the establishment's legitimacy yet.