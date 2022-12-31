All the stars Bangladesh lost in 2022

TH Khan

Justice Tafazzal Hossain Khan, a veteran jurist of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, and a former minister for the BNP government, died on Jan 16 at a hospital in Dhaka. He was 102.

In 1968, TH Khan, as he is popularly known, joined the East Pakistan High Court as a judge. He was elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 1974 and 1979. He is also the founding chairman of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, a network of pro-BNP lawyers. He graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Dhaka and began working as a lawyer after the Bangladesh High Court was founded.

TH Khan joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party founded by Ziaur Rahman.

Qazi Anwar Hussain

Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers, detective fiction and adventure novels, and creator of beloved Bangladeshi espionage agent Masud Rana died on Jan 19 in Dhaka. He was 85.

He was a translator, publisher, screenwriter and singer. His father Professor Qazi Motahar Hossain was a pre-eminent mathematician and chess player.

Hussain launched Seba Prokashony, through which cheap paperback books became popular in Bangladesh. His most famous creation was Masud Rana, a Bangladeshi secret agent modelled after Ian Fleming’s James Bond.

Anwar Hussain remained the creator of Masud Rana, although Sheikh Abdul Hakim won the copyright of 260 books featuring the character in a legal battle in 2020.