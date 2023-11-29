Jimmy Carter makes rare public appearance at his wife's memorial

Jimmy Carter, the 99-year-old former US president who entered hospice care in February, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday, looking frail as he attended a memorial service in Atlanta for his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov 19.

Using a wheelchair and dressed in a dark suit and tie, he entered the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church and was helped to the front row near his wife's flowered-covered casket, where he sat flanked by his children.

Folded across his lap was a blue-and-white blanket, embroidered with a smiling portrait of his wife. The couple was married for 77 years.

As first lady, Rosalynn Carter played a prominent role in his presidency from 1977 to 1981, and in his humanitarian work after the couple left the White House. She died at age 96.

Jimmy Carter did not address mourners during the service. His son James Earl "Chip" Carter III kissed him on the forehead after delivering a tribute to Rosalynn Carter, calling her "the glue" that held the family together.