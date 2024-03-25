Bangladesh repays Madhuda of Dhaka University Madhu’s Canteen with martyred intellectual recognition

He was not a teacher, researcher, or artist - yet Madhusudan Dey's exceptional role as a restaurateur transcended conventional boundaries.

His establishment, Madhu’s Canteen, became a pivotal hub for political movements and a nurturing ground for activists and budding intellectuals.

At long last, Bangladesh has recognised him as one of the intellectuals who were martyred in the 1971 War of Independence from Pakistan.

Madhuda, as he was called affectionately by the students, was no ordinary restaurateur.

He ran the famous Madhu’s Canteen at Dhaka University, the heart of the country’s political movements.

He provided more than just sustenance; he offered support and inspiration to those at the forefront of Bangladesh’s fight for independence.

In the words of Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, the role he played in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence made him “exceptional”.

After carrying out the genocide on innocent Bengalis on the dark night of Mar 25, 1971, the Pakistani forces picked up Madhusudan from his home the following morning before executing him.

His wife, a daughter, a son and daughter-in-law were also killed.

Fifty-three years after the massacre, on Sunday, the government placed his name among 118 martyred intellectuals on Sunday.

This brings the total list to 560 recognised martyred intellectuals, with Madhusudan's contributions to social services highlighted in the government gazette.

Professor Rafiqul Islam wrote in a commemorative book on him that besides politics, Madhu’s Canteen served as a crucible for cultural discourse, where notable figures began their journey to prominence.

Organisations like the Sangskritik Sangsad and the Natya Kendra began their journey through chitchats at the tea shop.