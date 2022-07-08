Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed dies at 75
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2022 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 01:57 PM BdST
Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed, beloved for playing the roles of mothers on screen, has died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 75.
She passed away at 8:30 am on Friday at her residence in Dhaka’s Uttara, according to Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Actors Equity Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences over the actor's death.
Renowned actress Suborna Mustafa also paid tribute to Sharmili on Facebook. “The world of drama has lost its dear 'Amma' with her passing,” she wrote
Sharmili starred in a multitude of films and television dramas over the years. She won critical acclaim after her first rendition of a mother in the drama 'Agun' by director Md Mohsin.
Sharmili’s elder sister Wahida Mollick Jolly said she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Rakib Uddin in Dhaka's Banani Graveyard.
