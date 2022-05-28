Mortal remains of Gaffar Chowdhury brought to Bangladesh from London
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2022 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 11:55 AM BdST
The body of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, the journalist and columnist best known for writing the lyrics to ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano’, has been brought to Bangladesh from London.
The body reached Dhaka aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at 11 am on Saturday.
A delegation which included Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present at the airport to receive the body.
Bangladesh’s national flag was draped over the body after it was taken off the airplane. The delegation then paid their respects to the departed writer by presenting flowers.
Gaffar Chowdhury passed away at a hospital in London on May 19.
He was the editor-in-chief of the weekly Joybangla, the mouthpiece of the Mujibnagar government of 1971. Though he had lived in London since 1974, he was always vocal in support of the Liberation War, Bangabandhu and liberal values.
Despite living abroad, he regularly wrote political commentary and discussed contemporary issues in Dhaka newspapers. He also wrote poems, stories, novels, plays, memoirs and essays.
- Anecdotes about Britain's Queen Elizabeth
- 'How many more lives?'
- Female veterans turn to psychedelic therapy
- Final farewell to Gaffar Chowdhury in London
- Musk calls sexual misconduct allegations 'utterly untrue'
- In court, Depp and Heard dress to suggest
- How Gaffar Chowdhury created Ekusher Gaan
- Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury dies at 88
- A 'great mimic' and secret Ascot horse rider: anecdotes about Britain's Queen Elizabeth
- 'How many more lives?': Reactions to Texas school shooting
- ‘I want to reset my brain’: Female veterans turn to psychedelic therapy
- Bangladeshis bid final farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury at Altab Ali Park in London
- Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet
- In court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dress to suggest
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky tells West
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai
- RAB arrests 26 suspects over extortion, mugging