Mortal remains of Gaffar Chowdhury brought to Bangladesh from London

The body reached Dhaka aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at 11 am on Saturday.

A delegation which included Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present at the airport to receive the body.

Bangladesh’s national flag was draped over the body after it was taken off the airplane. The delegation then paid their respects to the departed writer by presenting flowers.

Gaffar Chowdhury passed away at a hospital in London on May 19.

He was the editor-in-chief of the weekly Joybangla, the mouthpiece of the Mujibnagar government of 1971. Though he had lived in London since 1974, he was always vocal in support of the Liberation War, Bangabandhu and liberal values.

Despite living abroad, he regularly wrote political commentary and discussed contemporary issues in Dhaka newspapers. He also wrote poems, stories, novels, plays, memoirs and essays.