Belgian Queen Mathilde tests positive for COVID-19
Published: 20 Apr 2022 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:09 PM BdST
Belgium's Queen Mathilde tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.
"The Queen is feeling well and is following her doctor's recommendations," it said.
She is almost asymptomatic, the Royal Palace added.
Mathilde, 49, who has been Queen of Belgium since 2013, has cancelled all her public events for the rest of this week.
COVID-19 hospitalisations in Belgium rose last month when the country removed almost all of its COVID restrictions. However, the number seems to be declining again.
