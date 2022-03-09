Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew is dismissed, Britain says no public funds in settlement
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2022 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:07 AM BdST
A US judge on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage, as Britain's finance ministry confirmed that no public funds were used in their settlement.
The dismissal by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court had been requested by Giuffre and Andrew, and was expected following the settlement announced on Feb 15 between Giuffre and Queen Elizabeth's second son.
That accord included an undisclosed payment, with Andrew making a "substantial donation" to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. read more
Andrew, the Duke of York, did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the civil lawsuit. He has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.
The finance ministry issued its comment after The Sun, a British tabloid, said Andrew's older brother Prince Charles was bankrolling most of the settlement, with the queen chipping in.
Giuffre's case had focused on Andrew's friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and sex offender who the 38-year-old Giuffre said also sexually abused her.
Andrew, 62, denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex when she was 17 at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.
The allegations and Andrew's relationship with Epstein severely damaged the prince's reputation, forcing him to give up his royal patronages and no longer be known as "His Royal Highness."
In a statement announcing the settlement, Andrew said he regretted his association with Epstein, and accepted that Giuffre had suffered as an abuse victim.
Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell is seeking a new trial after being convicted in December of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse.
- Russian prisoners, Ukrainian soldiers describe two sides of the conflict
- In a run-down Roman villa, a princess from Texas awaits her next act
- Behind sandbags, Ukraine’s leader meets the media
- Ukrainian tennis star wants to win for her war-torn country
- Putin stripped of taekwondo black belt over Ukraine war
- Bangladeshi single mother seeks refuge as blasts rock Kyiv
- Putin faces sanctions, but his assets remain an enigma
- Lyricist Kausar A Chaudhury dies at 75
- Russian prisoners and Ukrainian soldiers describe two sides of the conflict
- In a run-down Roman villa, a princess from Texas awaits her next act
- Behind sandbags, Ukraine’s leader meets the media
- Ukraine Yastremska wants to win in Lyon for her war-torn country
- Putin stripped of taekwondo black belt over Ukraine invasion
- A Bangladeshi woman fell in love in Ukraine. Now a single mother, she seeks refuge from a war
Most Read
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge