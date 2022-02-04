Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications

Justice Ahasan breathed his last at 6.15 am on Friday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said Supreme Court spokesman Saifur Rahman.

He was recovering from the disease and was preparing to return home from the hospital, but his condition deteriorated suddenly two days ago, said Toufique Maruf, his brother. Justice Ahasan tested negative for COVID on Jan 29.

“He was expected to be sworn in on Feb 6. We thought he would make it, but he died in intensive care at BSMMU.”

Justice Ahasan was born in 1955. He obtained a law degree after completing his master’s and was enlisted as an advocate in 1986. In 1994, he was later enlisted to the High Court and to the Appellate Division in 2009.

Ahasan was appointed as an additional judge to the High Court in 2010 and his job was made permanent after two years, according to the rules.

He could not take oath as one of the new Appellate Division judges on Jan 9 along with his three colleagues as he fell sick. His last day at work would have been Feb 14. He was appointed to the Appellate Division a month before his retirement.

Justice Ahasan’s remains will be taken to the Supreme Court premises for a funeral prayer session, before his final journey to his ancestral home in Barishal.