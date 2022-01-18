Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of legendary comic characters, dies at 96
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 09:34 PM BdST
Narayan Debnath, the legendary Bengali cartoonist whose cast of characters such as Handa Bhonda, Bantul the Great and Nonte Fonte were beloved by millions of readers for decades, has died at the age of 96.
Debnath breathed his last at around 10am at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, nearly a month after his admission, the Indian media reported.
He was cremated in Howrah district’s Shibpur, where he was born and lived throughout his life, reported Kolkata-based daily the Anandabazar Patrika. His family hails from Bangladesh’s Bikrampur.
“Extremely sad that the noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great, Handa-Bhonda, Nonte-Fonte, figures that have been etched in our hearts for decades,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.
Debnath created the iconic characters in the 1960s which went on to become parts of Bengali childhood for generations, in Bangladesh as well.
He holds the record for the longest-running comic by an individual artist for the Handa Bhonda series which have completed 53 years. He is the only comic artist in India who received a D Litt degree.
The Indian government honoured him with Padma Shree, the fourth highest civilian accolade, in 2021. He also received the Sahitya Akademi and Banga Bibhushan Awards in 2013.
- Legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath dies
- Noor catches COVID again
- The downfall of Prince Andrew
- Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Trump endorses COVID boosters
- Trump ends interview after challenges to false fraud claim
- Prince Andrew must face sex abuse lawsuit: judge
- Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman on a quarter
- Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of legendary comic characters, dies at 96
- Actor-politician Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID again
- The downfall of Prince Andrew: here’s what you need to know
- UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations
- Trump endorses COVID boosters and calls out politicians who won’t reveal their status
- Trump ends NPR interview after challenges to false fraud claim
Most Read
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Bangladesh registers 8,407 COVID cases, most in a day in five months
- Troubled Evaly will sell assets to continue operations, says court-appointed chairman
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan
- Russia thins out its embassy in Ukraine, a possible clue to Putin’s next move