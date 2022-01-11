ASM Ali Kabir, chairman of River Conservation Commission, dies at 70
ASM Ali Kabir, the chairman of the National River Conservation Commission (NRCC), has died at the age of 70.
Kabir passed away at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka around midnight on Monday. He had been suffering from lung complications for some time and had been in medical care for an extended period, said Kabir’s aide Sakib Mahmud.
A COVID-19 test came back negative, he added.
A funeral prayer service for Ali Kabir was held at the Secretariat mosque on Tuesday morning.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has expressed his condolences at his passing.
Kabir was a former secretary at the ministries of public administration and communication, president of the Bangladesh Athletics Federation and a National Award-winning sports organiser.
