Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2021 10:29 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 12:58 PM BdST
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Indian media outlets.
The 49-year-old was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata for treatment after an RT-PCR test came back positive, reports PTI and APB Live.
"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.
According to APB LIVE, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases in India in the past week, with 544 new cases reported in Kolkata on Sunday.
Ganguly has received two doses of the COVID vaccine and has recently been travelling as part of his job.
He was hospitalised twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty due to heart issues. His elder brother, Snehashish Ganguly, also tested positive for COVID earlier in the year.
India reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths rising by 293. About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.
- US naturalist EO Wilson dies at 92
- Tributes for Tutu, a force for harmony
- The time Archbishop Tutu was searched at the airport
- What I learned photographing Desmond Tutu
- Key dates in the life of Desmond Tutu
- The anti-apartheid hero who fought for a ‘Rainbow Nation’
- Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90
- ‘New journalist’ who explored culture and chaos dies
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92
- ‘A true South African giant’: Tributes for Tutu, a force for harmony
- The time Archbishop Tutu was searched at the airport
- What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
- Key dates in the life of South African cleric and activist Desmond Tutu
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Bangladesh to administer COVID booster doses from Tuesday
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Four Biman passengers are arrested with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner Hamjalal Sheikh after fatal fire