Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata

The 49-year-old was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata for treatment after an RT-PCR test came back positive, reports PTI and APB Live.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

According to APB LIVE, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases in India in the past week, with 544 new cases reported in Kolkata on Sunday.

Ganguly has received two doses of the COVID vaccine and has recently been travelling as part of his job.

He was hospitalised twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty due to heart issues. His elder brother, Snehashish Ganguly, also tested positive for COVID earlier in the year.

India reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths rising by 293. About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.