Floral tributes, last respects pour in for freedom fighter and writer Begum Mushtari Shafi

She was one of the leaders of the movement demanding justice for the war criminals.

Mushtari Shafi's mortal remains were brought in a coffin to the central Shaheed Minar premises around 11:15am on Tuesday.

Social, cultural and political organisations paid floral tributes and their last respects to her until 12:15pm.

Her son Mehraj Tahsin Shafi addressed the gathering and said: "My father was martyred by the Pakistani invaders for keeping weapons for the freedom fighters.

We're deprived of father's affection. Mother played the dual role of both a father and mother for us. She is the one who has done what a father does and given the seven of us higher education by playing the role of a mother.”

“We expected that she would be honoured with the Independence Award. But we still don't know if she'll ever get it.”

Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee (Committee for Resisting Killers and Collaborators of Liberation War of 1971), also gave final farewell to Mushtari Shafi by placing a floral wreath on her coffin.

He said: “She played a significant role from the beginning and also in the preparation phase of the of the Liberation War. And the nation will forever remember with gratitude the extraordinary role she played as a valiant “Shobdo Shoinik” (voice soldier) in the war”

Highlighting her role in the movement demanding trial of war criminals, Shahriar said: “Begum Mushtari Shafi was our inspiration when we started the movement led by ‘Shaheed Janani’ (Mother of Martyrs) Jahanara Imam to demand the trial of the war criminals. She organised a movement in Chattogram and spearheaded the resistance in 1994 against Ghulam Azam's (war criminal and the former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami) rally. We've lost an active leader of various movements.”

“Today we've gathered at the Shaheed Minar with a heavy heart. The legacy she left behind will inspire our young activists.”

Mujahidul Islam Selim, president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, added: "(Mushtari Shafi) had seen her loved ones die, but she played a brave soldier in the Liberation War. She upheld the spirit of the Liberation War until her last breath.”

Sector Commanders’ Forum, Mukti Juddho Ekattor, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote and other social, cultural and political organisations paid their tributes.

Mushtari Shafi's remains were taken to Chattogram after Namaz-e-Janaza or funeral prayers at Dhaka University Central Mosque in the afternoon. The body would remain at Chattogram Shaheed Minar from 9am to 12pm for the people to pay their last respects. A guard of honour will also be given. Her body will be taken to Jamatul Falah mosque in Chattogram for the another Namaz-e-Janaza.

She breathed her last on Monday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capitalt the age of 83.

Born on Jan 15, 1938, Begum Mushtari Shafi played an active role in the progressive citizen and women rights movements. She was active in almost all the civic movements in Chattogram.

In 1963, she published a monthly magazine ‘Bandhabi’ from Chattogram for women and founded 'Bandhabi Sangha'.

At the beginning of the War of Independence from Pakistan, the initial discussion about the establishment of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra at Kalurghat took place at Mushtari Shafi's house at Enayet Bazar in Chattogram city. Mushtari along with her husband Dr Mohammad Shafi and Belal Mohammad played a leading role in the foundation of the radio station. They were involved in other activities including shelter, service and financing of the freedom fighters from the onset of the war.

On April 7, during the bloody war, her husband Dr Shafi and her younger brother Ehsanul Haque Ansari were captured by the local collaborators and later killed by the Pakistani army for assisting freedom fighters by letting them use their house as armoury.

She then joined Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in India as a voice artiste to keep the spirit of the Bengalis high during the nine months of the war.

She returned home on Jan 10, 1972.

For her contribution to the War of Independence, Bangla Academy gave her fellowship in 2016. She received Begum Rokeya Award in 2020.

Mushtari Shafi was a key member of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Jahanara Imam launched in the '90s to press the demand for the trial of war criminals. She played a pivotal role in taking forward the movement after the death of Jahanara Imam.

Mushtari Shafi was also a motivator in the Ganajagaran Mancha movement nearly a decade ago to demand the maximum punishment for war criminals.

Begum Mushtari Shafi was the Chattogram unit president of Udichi Shilpigosthi.

She was active in writing all through these years. She has penned several books including 'Swadhinata Amar Raktajhara Din', 'Muktijuddhe Chattogramer Nari', 'Chithi Jahanara Imam Ke', 'Ekusher Golpo', 'Duti Nari O Akti Judho', 'Ekdin Ebong Onekgulo Din', 'Ami Sudurer Piasi'.

