National Prof Rafiqul Islam’s condition deteriorates

His son Barshan Islam said on Thursday that the renowned academician was in “critical condition” and experiencing shortness of breath due to pneumonia.

Doctors suggested ventilation but the family did not allow it. “He has been given antibiotics. He is a little better now,” Barshan said.

Prof Rafiqul, 87, was initially admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, with abdominal pain. Doctors found water had accumulated in his lung. He was undergoing treatment at the chest diseases department under Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain’s supervision.

The family wanted to take Rafiqul to India but he refused. Barshan said his father was taken to Evercare Hospital four days ago.

"The problem appeared after undergoing a test here. It got worse. He was suffering from various complications but there was no breathing problem earlier. The pneumonia is now in critical condition."

Asked if he would be taken abroad, Barshan said Prof Rafiqul is not willing to go to Delhi for treatment. “He wants to be treated in the country. He did not want to come to Evercare Hospital either. He wanted to be treated at BSMMU."

Nazrul researcher Rafiqul was the first Nazrul Professor at the Bangla department of Dhaka University and the first director of the Nazrul Research Centre.

The linguist actively participated in the Language Movement in 1952. He also captured rare photographs of that time and portrayed that history in his writings. He has penned about 30 books, including the first book on martyred intellectuals and the first book on the centenary history of Dhaka University.

A former vice chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Rafiqul once served as director general of the Bangla Academy. He was made the national professor by the government in 2018.

Rafiqul has received Independence Award, Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Literary Award for his excellence in the field of academia and culture.

The government appointed him the president of Bangla Academy in May 2021 for three years.

This year, he was awarded the International Mother Language Award for his contribution to the preservation, rejuvenation, development, practice and promotion of mother tongue.