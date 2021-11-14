Hasina wins WITSA Eminent Persons Award
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 02:57 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has won the WITSA Eminent Persons Award 2021 for her “outstanding contributions” to improving the living standard of people by using information and communication technology.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award on behalf of the prime minister on the third day of World Congress on Information and Technology, or WCIT, in Dhaka on Saturday.
WITSA Secretary General James H Poisant handed over the award, BSS reported. WITSA is consortium of ICT industry association members from over 80 countries or economies around the world.
It also considered Hasina’s dynamic leadership in formulating and implementing the Digital Bangladesh plans before choosing her for the award.
Planning Minister MA Mannan, ICT Division Secretary NM Zeaul Alam and BCS President Shahid-Ul-Munir were present on the occasion, among others.
Palak said they were happy and felt proud for Hasina. The award will encourage the people further for the expansion and development of ICT under her leadership.
WITSA gave awards in three categories to some institutions of different countries.
Bangladeshi garment exporters’ group BGMEA got the Sustainable Growth/Circular Economy Award, the National Health Helpline got the Innovation e-Health Solution Award and Daffodil International University received the e-Education and Learning Award.
Institutions and initiatives of Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Nepal, Taiwan, Greece, Russia and some other countries were given awards in different categories.
