She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
Illias Ahmed, Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 05:53 PM BdST
Jean Catamin Patriarca, now known as Jesmine Akter, was born in the Philippines. In 2010 she married Julhash Uddin, a native of Mymensigh’s Fulbaria Upazila, after the two developed a relationship in Singapore. She has been living in the upazila’s Radhakanai Union with her family ever since.
And, on Nov 11, Patriarca won the battle for a reserved councillor post for women in wards 1, 2 and 3 of the Radhakanai union council.
In the years since she moved to the country with her husband and received her Bangladeshi citizenship, Patriarca became accustomed to the Bangla language and has gradually won the hearts of local residents.
The inspiration of her family and supporters led Patriarca to run in the election. She won big.
Patriarca received 4,496 votes, while her nearest rival received only 1,837. It is an indication of how warmly she has been embraced by the local community.
Patriarca is the only foreign-born candidate to contest the second phase of the union council election in Bangladesh.
She completed her graduation from Mindanao State University’s Fisheries Department in 2008. She met Julhash that same year when she was working in Singapore.
The two say they fell in love while working for the same Singaporean company. They returned to their home countries two years after they met, but kept in contact.
Julhash went to the Philippines in 2010 to tie the knot with Patriarca. She moved to Fulbaria with Julhash after their marriage and started a new life in the remote Bangladeshi village.
“I have been living here over the last 10 years. It was difficult for me to stay here without my parents. My Bangla wasn’t good, either,” Patriarca said.
“I am still trying to learn the language. I am now able to speak a bit of Bangla and understand almost everyone.”
Patriarca said she had no plans to run for the councillor post, but was encouraged by people in the area who wanted her as a councillor. She said she decided to run in order to maintain the locals’ faith in her.
“I worked hard during the election. I visited almost every house in the constituency to meet people in person during the campaign. But all those hardships are lost in the glow of victory. I am delighted to have this opportunity to serve the people.”
“I am proud of my wife as she has won the hearts of locals. She fought for her supporters and they made her a winner. She will always remain committed to serving the people,” Julhash said.
The residents of Radhakanai Union celebrated her victory, greeting her with flowers at her residence and holding to celebrate the event.
“Patriarca left her family and country and adopted us as her own. We love her very much. That’s why we cast our votes for her. We believe that she will work hard for us,” said Achia Akter, one of her neighbours.
