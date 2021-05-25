Award-winning poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee dies
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2021 02:03 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2021 02:54 AM BdST
Habibullah Sirajee, an Ekushey Padak-winning poet and director general of Bangla Academy, has died in hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 72.
He passed away at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli around 11pm on Monday, said the academy’s Secretary AHM Lokman.
Sirajee was on life support for nearly a month after he was admitted to the hospital on Apr 25 for different complications.
He had also undergone a surgery to remove a tumour and an endoscopy.
Doctors put him on ventilation support when his health took a turn for worse after he had taken treatment at home for some days, said Lokman.
Sirajee is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has mourned Sirajee and extended sympathy to the family in a condolence message.
She said he will be remembered by the readers for uplifting the Liberation War and progressiveness in his works.
Bangla Academy said the mortal remains of Sirajee will be kept at its premises for the people to pay respects at 10am on Tuesday. He will be buried at Azimpur Graveyard after funeral prayers.
Sirajee, who played a leading role in the formation of the National Poetry Council in the 1980s, was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2016. Prior to that, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1991.
Born in Faridpur on Dec 31, 1948, he has written 32 books of poetry apart from penning novels, essays and memoirs.
He graduated from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1970 after studying at Faridpur Zila School and Rejendro College.
He had worked for different organisations from 1972 before being appointed director general of the academy in December 2018.
He was also a fellow at the Institute of Engineers. He had worked as the president of National Poetry Council in 2007-15 and then as an advisor.
