Japan to honour two Bangladeshis with Order of the Rising Sun award
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2021 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2021 10:02 PM BdST
The government of Japan is going to confer the Order of the Rising Sun award announced by the East Asian country's emperor to two Bangladeshis this year for their special role in promoting relations with Japan.
The Japanese government announced the names of foreign nationals for this year's award on Thursday, its embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.
One of the nominees, Matiur Rahman is the first president of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry or JBCCI. The other, Mohd Abu Sayed is the former country manager of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Bangladesh.
Businessman Matiur will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette for his contribution to promoting economic ties and interaction, according to the statement.
He has played a role in increasing economic partnership by creating business atmosphere as well as playing a role in establishing the JBCCI, the Japanese Embassy said.
More than 300 Japanese companies are currently running operations in Bangladesh and the number of the companies has tripled in the last 10 years as a result of his continuous role, according to the statement.
Matiur, the chairman and managing director of Uttara Group of Companies, is the president of the Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association as well.
Sayed is going to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays for his maintenance of the war cemeteries, including war graves of Japanese casualties in Cumilla and Chattogram as the former country manager of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, a position he served for about 33 years from 1987.
He has worked in good faith to keep the war cemeteries clean and tranquil, without any distinction between casualties of the Commonwealth of Nations and Japan respecting the spirit of the Geneva Conventions, according to the Japanese Embassy.
Sayed had received the award earlier in 2015 as well.
