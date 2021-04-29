IUB’s Professor Saleemul Huq on Reuters Hot List of top climate scientists

Reuters has placed the director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development or ICCCAD on the 208th position on the list.

Dr Huq is the only Bangladeshi scientist to get this recognition on Earth Day, Apr 20.

The ranking recognises Dr Huq's and IUB’s ongoing efforts to propel Bangladesh as a crucial contributor to global knowledge on climate change, the institution said in a media release.

The Reuters Hot List identifies world’s 1,000 most influential climate scientists on the basis of research papers, citations of the papers, and references to the papers.

Dr Huq is an expert on adaptation to climate change in the most vulnerable developing countries and was one of the principal authors of the third, fourth and fifth assessment reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC.

He also advises the least developed countries in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Under his leadership, ICCCAD at IUB has recently won a six-year project from Norway Higher Education under NORAD on “Co-creating knowledge for local adaptation to climate change in the LDCs” with four other partners – the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Pokhara University in Nepal, the University of Eduardo Mondlane of Mozambique the Makarere University of Uganda.

The project proposal was submitted under the LDC Universities’ Consortium on Climate Change LUCCC, which is now an official programme of the 47 LDC governments. IUB is a founding member of LUCCC.