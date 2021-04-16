Khaleda in ‘stable’ condition, doctors prescribe additional medicine
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2021 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2021 02:29 PM BdST
A medical team has prescribed an additional drug for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia after reviewing the final report of her chest CT scan.
Khaleda’s daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman, the wife of BNP’s acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, has been overseeing her entire treatment process from London.
“We have discussed the report with the specialist doctors and added another medicine following their suggestions. The other medicines she has been taking are fine,” Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the team, said on Friday. “Her condition is stable.”
The final report on a chest CT scan mentioned “minimal lung involvement”, which means findings are “clinically negligible”.
Khaleda, 76, was taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday to undergo a CT scan. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 11.
A team of physicians led by medicine and chest diseases specialist Prof FM Siddique began her medical treatment at her Gulshan residence.
At least eight members of Khaleda’s residence staff have contracted the disease and are now receiving treatment.
Khaleda, a former prime minister, was sentenced to jail in two graft cases three years ago.
The government suspended her imprisonment for “humanitarian reasons” and released her from jail in March 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
Khaleda has since been receiving treatment under the guidance of her personal medical team.
