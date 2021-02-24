Sheikh Rehana receives COVID-19 vaccine dose

The Awami League posted a photo of Rehana taking the vaccine on the party’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. It was shared many times leading to felicitations on social media.

Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim later confirmed to bdnews24.com that Rehana had indeed taken the jab.

Bangladesh began the vaccination drive through the inoculation of a nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Jan 27. The nationwide mass immunisation campaign was then launched on Feb 7.

Many people are sharing photos of taking their shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, COVISHIELD, on Facebook while thanking Hasina for swiftly arranging vaccination.

Hasina has maintained that everyone should keep following the government-imposed health rules and wearing masks even after taking vaccine shots to ensure maximum protection from the deadly disease.