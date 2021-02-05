Hasina mourns American missionary, ex-Notre Dame College principal Father Peixotto
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2021 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2021 09:41 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has deeply mourned the death of American missionary Father JS Peixotto, a former principal of Notre Dame College in Dhaka.
Bangladesh will never forget his contribution to the country’s education, the prime minister said in a condolence message.
She also extended sympathy to the family of Father Peixotto.
After his 23-year stint as principal of the college, Father Peixotto was working as the treasurer of Notre Dame University.
The 87-year-old passed away at his home in the capital’s Rampura on Thursday.
The body was taken to Pubail in Gazipur’s Joydebpur on Friday afternoon for burial after the last rites at Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon.
People paid last respects to him when the coffin was taken to the college and Ramna Cathedral on Thursday.
