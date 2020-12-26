Popular actor Abdul Kader passes away
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2020 10:58 AM BdST
Abdul Kader, a popular actor known for his comedic roles on television, has died in hospital care at the age of 69.
Kader, who contracted COVID-19 soon after being diagnosed with cancer, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 8:20 am on Saturday, his daughter-in-law Zahida Islam confirmed.
He remains will be taken to his Mirpur DOHS home from the hospital but no decision has been taken yet about his funeral services, Zahida added.
The veteran actor returned home from Chennai on Dec 20 following treatment for cancer and was admitted to Evercare Hospital. He was subsequently diagnosed with the coronavirus infection a day later.
Kader is survived by a son and a daughter.
Born in Munshiganj's Sonarang village in 1951, Kader started teaching at Singair College and Louhajanj College after obtaining a postgraduate degree in economics from Dhaka University.
He served as an executive at Bitopi advertising agency before joining leading footwear retailer Bata in 1979, where he remained for 35 years.
Until 1975, Kader was a member of the executive council of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union theatre troupe ‘Natya Chakra’. He had been a member of the troupe since 1973 where he served as the joint secretary for four years and as general secretary for six years. Later, he also worked as the director (training) of the theatre.
Some of his notable stage plays include ‘Payer Awaj Pawa Jai’, ‘Aakhono Kritodash’, ‘Tomrai, Spordha’, ‘Dui Bon’, and ‘Meraj Fokirer Ma’. He has also performed in Bangla plays in Japan, Canada, Australia, Kolkata, Delhi and Dubai.
Kader started his acting career on TV with the children’s drama 'Esho Golper Deshe’ on BTV. He has acted in about 30 stage plays and 3,000 TV dramas. He was also a regular on BTV's popular magazine show ‘Ityadi’.
Among his most memorable performances on TV came in Humayun Ahmed's serial 'Kothao Keu Nei', 'Matir Koley', 'Nokkhotrer Raat' and 'Shirshabindu'.
Apart from acting, the veteran actor has also appeared in several commercials.
In recognition of his long acting career, Kader received the TENASHINAS Award, Mahanagari Sanskritik Gosthi Award, Magician PC Sarker Award and the Television Audience Forum Award, among others.
