Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor

His coffin was taken to the Liberation War Museum in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar where his loved ones, friends and colleagues bid an emotional farewell to the revered artist on Friday.

A member of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in 1971, Aly was also accorded a guard of honour for his contributions to the Liberation War as a freedom fighter.

Eminent actor and director Aly Zaker is being accorded a guard of honour by the Dhaka district administration at the Liberation War Museum premises in Dhaka, Nov 27, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Aly was also a trustee of the Liberation War Museum. After his mortal remains were brought to the museum premises around 11 am, the trustees of the institution wrapped the coffin with the national flag as his wife Sara Zaker, son Iresh Zaker and long-time friend and former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor stood in solemn silence. His daughter Sriya Sharbojoya, however, broke down in tears at the time.

Afterwards, the trustees of Liberation War Museum, representatives of Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Awami League, Dhaka University's Institute of Fine Arts and Chhayanaut, among others, laid wreaths on his coffin.

He will later be laid to rest at the capital's Banani Graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayers after the Asr prayers at the graveyard mosque, according to his family.

Actor couple Ramendu Majumdar and Ferdausi Majumdar pay their final respects to Aly Zaker at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, Nov 27, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The cancer-stricken actor was hospitalised two weeks ago after suffering a heart attack amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After a week of treatment at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital, Aly made a recovery and returned home earlier in the week. But his health subsequently took a downturn after he was infected with the COVID-19 illness. He was taken to United Hospital on Thursday. He died on Friday at the age of 76.

Aly's body will not be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for fans and well-wishers to pay homage as he contracted the coronavirus in the final stages of his treatment, according to Ghulam Quddus, president of the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.

During his childhood, Aly moved from one city to another due to his father Muhammad Taher’s job in the civil service. The family finally settled in Dhaka after his father became the secretary of the provincial government.

Eminent actor and director Ali Zaker's coffin lies at the premises of the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka for people from all walks of life to pay their tribute, Nov 27, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Aly completed his schooling from St Gregory's High School and Notre Dame College before being admitted to the Department of Social Welfare of Dhaka University. He later became entangled with drama as well as student politics during his time in university.

He was involved with the Chhatra Union and remained in the pro-Moscow camp led by Matia Chowdhury after the union split into two factions.

He served as a freedom fighter during the 1971 Liberation War. He was one of the trustees of the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka.

For his contribution to Bangladesh theatre, he was awarded with the state award of Ekushey Padak in 1999. Aly was the president of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya and directed and acted in several plays for Nagorik. He adapted plays by Moliere, Brecht, Zuckmayer, Chekov, Albee and Shakespeare.

Aly, a popular director and actor, was a part of over 2,000 plays. This includes lead roles in Shakespeare's Macbeth and Tempest and Dewan Gazir Kissa. He was also a part of Man Matti, Syed Shamsul Haque’s Nurul Diner Shara Jibon, Khatta Tamasha, Bidogdho Romonikul (based on Molière’s Les Femmes Savantes), Nishiddho Pollite (based on Edward Albee’s Everything in the Garden). He also played the leading role in a Bangla adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's 1943 play The Life of Galileo.

He acted in more than 300 television plays and serials, including Ghorshowarer Shopno, Pathor Deyal, Baki Itihash, Oboshor, Tothapi, Aj Robibar and Bohubrihi.

Aly studied sociology at Dhaka University. He started his career in Karachi in 1966 with WS Crawfords Ltd, a UK-based advertising agency. Aly joined East Asiatic Advertising Ltd in 1968 and pioneered the concept of modern advertising and consumer research in the then East Pakistan.

Aly was the group chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty, a communication group in Bangladesh that started with a single company employing just eight people in independent Bangladesh in February 1972, according to his website.

Apart from acting and directing, he was a playwright and had a knack for writing.

He has also received various other honours throughout his illustrious career, including the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award, Bangabandhu Award, Munier Chowdhury Award and the Naren Biswas Award.