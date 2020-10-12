Language Movement hero Dr Mirza Mazharul Islam dies of COVID-19

Dr Mazharul, who was about 93 years old, breathed his last on Sunday morning in intensive care at the BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka, its Director General Dr MKI Qayyum Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.

A renowned surgeon in his own right, Dr Mazharul had underlying health conditions before being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Dr Qayyum.

Dr Mazharul was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on Sept 30 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was put on life support on Oct 1.

The Language Movement veteran was the honorary chief consultant of the Department of Surgery at BIRDEM Hospital. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award, in 2018.

Born in Agcharan village of Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila in 1927, Dr Mazharul actively participated in the 1952 Language Movement. He was a member of the first two councils of the movement from 1947 to 1948.

He also played a key role in the planning and construction of the first Shaheed Minar which was erected on Feb 23, 1952 as a tribute to the Language Movement martyrs.

Dr Mazharul obtained his MBBS degree as a student of the first batch of the Dhaka Medical College in 1952 and began his career at the public hospital in 1954.

Over the 60 years of his professional career, he worked in different hospitals of the country under various capacities.

Having served as the principal of the Dhaka Medical College, Dr Mazharul was also the founder advisor to Bajitpur Jahurul Islam Medical College.

Besides being the chief consultant of the BIRDEM Hospital since 1993, Dr Mazharul served as its director general in two spells. He also worked as the president of the Bangladesh College of General Practitioners.

The Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Medical Association have mourned Dr Mazharul.