Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow

Hasina shed light on her morning chores in the Q&A session in parliament on Wednesday.

The refreshing disclosure was induced by the Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam.

He asked her, “After getting up in the morning children look for their mothers, young men look for their wives, I look for my mobile phone. Seeing that my mother looks for the broom, what does the prime minister look for?”

A smile darting across her lips, the leader of the house responded: “I look for my praying mat. The first thing I do after waking up saying my prayers, after that I recite the Quran. Then I make my own tea… if my younger sister is there, she does it. Now Putul (daughter Saima Wajed Hossain) is here. Whoever wakes up first makes it. We do our stuff.”

“... and nowadays, in these days of coronavirus, I go out for a morning walk. But there is something else I do of late, I’m not sure what’s going to happen if I say it,” Hasina laughed.

“There‘s this lake at the Ganabhaban, Honourable Speaker. When I go for a walk by the lake, I sit with a fishing rod and catch fish too.”

Egged on by the candid revelation, Fakhrul quoted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as saying, “You do a job. The poor farmers and labourers provide your salary. Your family run on their money, my car runs on it too. Please pay due respect when speaking about them, they are the owners -- we all know whose words these are.”

“My question is does this government still have faith in these words?”

To answer him, Hasina drew on the lesson she had received on being courteous.

“We also have our full faith in those words, for we are inspired by the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We‘ve been taught along those lines since our childhood days.

“My father taught me to speak to a rickshaw-puller with respect, to call the driver of the house as Mr Driver. And those who worked at our home should not be called servants or be given orders. When we need to ask them for something, we need to do so by being courteous and respectful.”

“I may be the prime minister but the little girls who work at my home... I ask them - ‘could you please give me a glass of water?’ These teachings have been inculcated in us and I still stay true to them. This is what my father taught us.”

“Everyone gets equal respect from us. And we pay more attention to those who have little,” Hasina said.