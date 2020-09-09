Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 08:29 PM BdST
In times of the coronavirus outbreak, Sheikh Hasina has slightly tweaked her routine. Her early morning walk now comes with a twist. The prime minister enjoys the sportsman’s thrill of the hunt - she goes for fishing in the Ganabhaban lake.
Hasina shed light on her morning chores in the Q&A session in parliament on Wednesday.
The refreshing disclosure was induced by the Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam.
He asked her, “After getting up in the morning children look for their mothers, young men look for their wives, I look for my mobile phone. Seeing that my mother looks for the broom, what does the prime minister look for?”
“... and nowadays, in these days of coronavirus, I go out for a morning walk. But there is something else I do of late, I’m not sure what’s going to happen if I say it,” Hasina laughed.
“There‘s this lake at the Ganabhaban, Honourable Speaker. When I go for a walk by the lake, I sit with a fishing rod and catch fish too.”
“My question is does this government still have faith in these words?”
To answer him, Hasina drew on the lesson she had received on being courteous.
“We also have our full faith in those words, for we are inspired by the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We‘ve been taught along those lines since our childhood days.
“I may be the prime minister but the little girls who work at my home... I ask them - ‘could you please give me a glass of water?’ These teachings have been inculcated in us and I still stay true to them. This is what my father taught us.”
“Everyone gets equal respect from us. And we pay more attention to those who have little,” Hasina said.
