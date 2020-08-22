Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 04:10 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikih Hasina has thanked her son and ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy for his efforts to build a “Digital Bangladesh” as promised by the Awami League when it returned to power in 2008.
She spoke at a party event to mourn the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack victims via video call from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Friday.
Hasina regretted not being able to attend the programme in person due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It [video conferencing] has been possible because a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ has been established,” the prime minister said.
“I called Joy for that and thanked him. I told him that it would not have been possible for us to carry out these activities now if he had not introduced the digital systems. Everything would have stopped,” she added.
Joy, often dubbed the man who implemented Hasina’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ dream, has been advising her on ICT affairs since 2009.
The grandson of the nation’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman graduated in computer science from the University of Texas at Arlington in the US after studying at St Joseph’s College in India’s Nainital.
He later received a post-graduate degree in public administration from Harvard University.
- Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus
- Steve Bannon charged with defrauding border-wall supporters
- Kamala Harris takes the spotlight
- A security guard’s meeting with Biden
- Former Communist Party insider denounces Xi
- Music legend Pandit Jasraj dies
- It’s time to demand more of our leaders: Melinda Gates
- How Kamala Harris’ family helped shape her values
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Aug 21 grenade attack convicts: Where are they?
- Investigate US-Ziaur Rahman ‘connection’ behind Bangabandhu killing: Lifschultz
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh pop star Ferdous Wahid hospitalised
- We weren't even allowed to speak out against Aug 21 attack, says Hasina
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre
- Bangladesh records 39 new virus deaths, cases top 290,000
- Singapore scientists find coronavirus variant with milder infections