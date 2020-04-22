Former cabinet secretary and PSC chairman Saadat Husain dies at 73
Former cabinet secretary, who had also worked at Bangladesh Public Service Commission as its chairman, has died.
He was 73.
The former top bureaucrat passed away around 11pm on Wednesday after spending
10 days at the intensive care unit of the United Hospital in Dhaka.
Saadat was suffering from kidney complications and bacterial meningitis, his son
Shahzed Saadat told bdnews24.com.
The family are ready for Saadat’s burial in Dhaka on Thursday as the country is on a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Saadat was born in Noakhali in 1946.
Shahzed said he, his two sisters, mother and aunt would discuss and decide the funeral and burial.
The former secretary was in charge of the Cabinet Division from 2002 to 2005. He headed the PSC from 2007 to 2011. He had also worked at the National Board of Revenue as its chairman.
Saadat studied economics at the Dhaka University. He also received his PhD from the Boston University.
He joined the civil service in 1970. Saadat wrote in his book “Muktijuddher Din-Dinanto” how he had worked for the wartime government in exile in India during the 1971 War of Independence from Pakistan.
