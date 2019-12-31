Bangladesh appoints Nahida Sobhan as first female ambassador in Middle East

A career diplomat from the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service Foreign Affairs cadre, Sobhan is currently serving as director general of the United Nations Wing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign ministry announced her appointment on Tuesday.

Sobhan served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Rome, Kolkata and Geneva.

She did her Master’s in English literature from Dhaka University.

She was trained in public international law at The Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands and obtained diploma in international relations from the Institute of Public Administration of Paris in France.