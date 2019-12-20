BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2019 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 09:45 PM BdST
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of the world’s largest non-government development organisation BRAC, has died at the age of 83.
He breathed his last at the Apollo Hospital in Dhaka around 8:30pm on Friday, the NGO said in a statement.
The founder of BRAC recently retired as chairperson of the organisation. He still had a titular role as chairperson emeritus. He was hospitalised last month after falling ill.
He founded in 1972 what was then Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee or BRAC, later changed into Brac, to support war-torn Bangladesh’s rebuilding efforts.
It eventually grew into the world’s largest indigenous NGO and a global brand in the development community.
The many prestigious awards won by Abed include Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership 1980.
He also won Spanish Order of Civil Merit and Leo Tolstoy International Gold Medal.
He was among the Fortune magazine list of the world’s 50 greatest leaders in 2014 and 2017.
Born in 1936, he studied accountancy in London.
The 1970 cyclone and 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh dramatically changed the direction of his life after he started working as a senior corporate executive at Pakistan Shell.
He left his job and moved to London, where he helped initiate Action Bangladesh and HELP Bangladesh in support of the war of independence from Pakistan.
He returned to Bangladesh early in 1972 and started work to support the rebuilding efforts of the new nation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How the immigrant dream died in an automotive shantytown
- Greta Thunberg is taking a holiday break. ‘You need to take rest’
- Women are ‘pretty indisputably’ better leaders than men: Obama
- Help wanted: Queen Elizabeth seeks social media director on LinkedIn
- Forbes ranks Hasina 29th on the list of most powerful women in world
- Trump mocks Greta Thunberg, and she jabs back
- Greta Thunberg's rise from unknown activist to Time Person of the Year
- Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year
- Rohingya pray for justice on eve of Myanmar genocide hearings
- Japanese doctor who brought water to Afghans is killed
Most Read
- Grameenphone owner sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- Pakistan court adds grisly ‘hang for three days' rider to Musharraf death sentence
- Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Intellectuals arrested as more protests sweep India
- Three die in protests against new citizenship law in India
- Bangladesh plans to review list of Pakistan wartime collaborators at local levels after fiasco
- Amnesty International asks govt to allow Khaleda access to health care as per UN rules
- Parliamentary panel is confused whether it can summon ACC chief
- Trump impeachment trial in doubt as Democrats weigh withholding articles