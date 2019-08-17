Mahmudul Hasan Faisal of Bangladesh now has three Guinness World Records

He broke the previous record of catching a basketball with neck 27 times in a minute by doing it 34 times on May 3 and the Guinness World Records authorities recognised his achievement on Thursday.

The 17-year-old now dreams of taking part in global freestyle football competitions. He sought government help for this while speaking to bdnews24.com.

A student of Magura Polytechnic Institute, Faisal has an elder sister. His father Sohel Rana is a retired member of Bangladesh Army.

He had wished to become a cricketer or footballer, but success eluded him, leading him closer to freestyle football.

Faisal achieved success in this field only a year after he started practice in 2017.

Guinness authorities recognised his first world record, most football arm rolls in a minute, in August last year. He did it 134 times.

He achieved the world record for most basketball arm rolls – 144 times – in a minute on Jan 6 this year.