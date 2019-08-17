Mahmudul Hasan Faisal of Bangladesh now has three Guinness World Records
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2019 03:11 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 03:11 AM BdST
Mahmudul Hasan Faisal, a Bangladeshi teenager hailing from Magura, has three Guinness World Records to his name, with most basketball neck catches in one minute being the latest feat.
He broke the previous record of catching a basketball with neck 27 times in a minute by doing it 34 times on May 3 and the Guinness World Records authorities recognised his achievement on Thursday.
A student of Magura Polytechnic Institute, Faisal has an elder sister. His father Sohel Rana is a retired member of Bangladesh Army.
He had wished to become a cricketer or footballer, but success eluded him, leading him closer to freestyle football.
Faisal achieved success in this field only a year after he started practice in 2017.
Guinness authorities recognised his first world record, most football arm rolls in a minute, in August last year. He did it 134 times.
He achieved the world record for most basketball arm rolls – 144 times – in a minute on Jan 6 this year.
