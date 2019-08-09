Minister Dipu Moni’s husband lawyer Tawfique Nawaz is severely ill

Nawaz, 72, had been unconscious for three weeks since he suffered the stroke on July 17, Dipu Moni’s Private Secretary Abdul Alim Khan told bdnews24.com on Friday.

A member of the trustee board of Transparency International, Bangladesh, Nawaz is also known for practising classical music and playing flute.

Specialists from India performed a micro-stenting procedure on Nawaz at the United Hospital in the capital on July 26 and another specialist from Singapore saw him the following day.

Now preparations are on to move him to Mumbai Kokilaben Hospital in India next Sunday following recommendation by a neuro rehabilitation specialist from the hospital.

His brother doctor Taimor Nawaz is supervising his treatment.

“Now we are looking for an air ambulance,” Dipu Moni’s aide Alim said, adding that the Awami League Joint General Secretary and at least two other members of the family would accompany Nawaz.

Dipu Moni’s son, who studies abroad, has arrived in Mumbai, according to Alim.

A person close to the family said Dipu Moni urged all to keep Nawaz in their prayers.