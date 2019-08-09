Minister Dipu Moni’s husband lawyer Tawfique Nawaz is severely ill
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2019 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 02:48 AM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni’s husband Tawfique Nawaz, a prominent Supreme Court lawyer, is undergoing treatment in a Dhaka hospital for severe illness following a brain stroke, according one of her aides.
Nawaz, 72, had been unconscious for three weeks since he suffered the stroke on July 17, Dipu Moni’s Private Secretary Abdul Alim Khan told bdnews24.com on Friday.
A member of the trustee board of Transparency International, Bangladesh, Nawaz is also known for practising classical music and playing flute.
Specialists from India performed a micro-stenting procedure on Nawaz at the United Hospital in the capital on July 26 and another specialist from Singapore saw him the following day.
His brother doctor Taimor Nawaz is supervising his treatment.
“Now we are looking for an air ambulance,” Dipu Moni’s aide Alim said, adding that the Awami League Joint General Secretary and at least two other members of the family would accompany Nawaz.
Dipu Moni’s son, who studies abroad, has arrived in Mumbai, according to Alim.
A person close to the family said Dipu Moni urged all to keep Nawaz in their prayers.
