Baby Maudud, shining example of ‘true humanity’, remembered

They highlighted her honesty, sincerity and simplicity while discussing the life and works of Baby Maudud at a commemoration at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday on her fifth death anniversary.

National Professor Anisuzzaman, who had Baby Maudud as a student at the Dhaka University’s Bangla department, was chief guest of the programme presided over by former Bangla Academy director general Shamsuzzaman Khan.

Baby Maudud never tolerated any discourtesy to her rivals when she was elected a member of the Ruqayyah Hall students union as a candidate of the Chhatra Union in 1967 and always maintained good relations with everyone, Prof Anisuzzaman recalled.

In 1991, she became a vocal activist in the movement for the prosecution of war criminals. She was assaulted by police during one of the protests.

She was elected MP from the seats reserved for the Awami League in 2011. She also worked in the parliamentary standing committee on the social welfare ministry and library committee.

The government posthumously awarded her the Begum Rokeya Padak in 2017 for her contributions to the advancement of women.

Maudud, a classmate of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was an intimate friend of Bangabandhu's family.

“But she never took advantage of the deep friendship she had with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. No-one could get her to lobby for something,” Prof Anisuzzaman said.

Born on June 23, 1948 in Kolkata, Baby Maudud had worked as a journalist for a long time.

After beginning her career as a journalist in the '60s as a reporter for the Daily Ittefaq, she worked for the BBC, Daily Sangbad, and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, among others, before joining bdnews24.com in 2009.