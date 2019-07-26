Home > People

Baby Maudud, shining example of ‘true humanity’, remembered

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jul 2019 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 11:06 PM BdST

Friends, relatives and former colleagues have commemorated AN Mahfuza Khatun Baby Maudud, who was always a shining example of “true humanity”.

They highlighted her honesty, sincerity and simplicity while discussing the life and works of Baby Maudud at a commemoration at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday on her fifth death anniversary.

National Professor Anisuzzaman, who had Baby Maudud as a student at the Dhaka University’s Bangla department, was chief guest of the programme presided over by former Bangla Academy director general Shamsuzzaman Khan.

Baby Maudud never tolerated any discourtesy to her rivals when she was elected a member of the Ruqayyah Hall students union as a candidate of the Chhatra Union in 1967 and always maintained good relations with everyone, Prof Anisuzzaman recalled.

In 1991, she became a vocal activist in the movement for the prosecution of war criminals. She was assaulted by police during one of the protests.

She was elected MP from the seats reserved for the Awami League in 2011. She also worked in the parliamentary standing committee on the social welfare ministry and library committee.

The government posthumously awarded her the Begum Rokeya Padak in 2017 for her contributions to the advancement of women.

Maudud, a classmate of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was an intimate friend of Bangabandhu's family.

“But she never took advantage of the deep friendship she had with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. No-one could get her to lobby for something,” Prof Anisuzzaman said.

Born on June 23, 1948 in Kolkata, Baby Maudud had worked as a journalist for a long time.

After beginning her career as a journalist in the '60s as a reporter for the Daily Ittefaq, she worked for the BBC, Daily Sangbad, and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, among others, before joining bdnews24.com in 2009.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Reuters

Will Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?

File Photo

PM undergoes eye surgery in London

Having been carried around the world by her groundbreaking work, Gulalai Ismail is on the run in her own country, Pakistan. This photo has been taken from her Facebook page. 

Pakistani feminist hero is under fire

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, stands outside one of the buildings at Wisley Garden Centre in Surrey, Britain, June 25, 2019. Reuters

Johnson's magniloquent tongue reaps political gold

Christopher Kraft at his director console in mission control during a flight simulation in 1965. The New York Times

Christopher Kraft dies

Robert M Morgenthau in 1984. He was the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York for nearly nine years and the Manhattan district attorney for 35 more. The New York Times

Longtime Manhattan district attorney dies

Humayun Ahmed’s 7th death anniversary observed

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS.

Epstein sought to mend image among rich and powerful

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.