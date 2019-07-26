Baby Maudud, shining example of ‘true humanity’, remembered
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2019 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 11:06 PM BdST
Friends, relatives and former colleagues have commemorated AN Mahfuza Khatun Baby Maudud, who was always a shining example of “true humanity”.
They highlighted her honesty, sincerity and simplicity while discussing the life and works of Baby Maudud at a commemoration at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday on her fifth death anniversary.
National Professor Anisuzzaman, who had Baby Maudud as a student at the Dhaka University’s Bangla department, was chief guest of the programme presided over by former Bangla Academy director general Shamsuzzaman Khan.
In 1991, she became a vocal activist in the movement for the prosecution of war criminals. She was assaulted by police during one of the protests.
She was elected MP from the seats reserved for the Awami League in 2011. She also worked in the parliamentary standing committee on the social welfare ministry and library committee.
The government posthumously awarded her the Begum Rokeya Padak in 2017 for her contributions to the advancement of women.
“But she never took advantage of the deep friendship she had with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. No-one could get her to lobby for something,” Prof Anisuzzaman said.
Born on June 23, 1948 in Kolkata, Baby Maudud had worked as a journalist for a long time.
After beginning her career as a journalist in the '60s as a reporter for the Daily Ittefaq, she worked for the BBC, Daily Sangbad, and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, among others, before joining bdnews24.com in 2009.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Will UK PM Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?
- Aide says Hasina is well after eye surgery in London
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Boris Johnson's magniloquent tongue reaps political gold, linguists say
- Christopher Kraft, NASA’s face and voice of mission control, dies at 95
- Robert Morgenthau, longtime Manhattan district attorney, dies at 99
- Revered author Humayun Ahmed remembered on 7th death anniversary
- Upon release, Epstein sought to mend image among the powerful
- Jeffrey Epstein taught at Dalton. His behaviour was noticed
- Discovery of nude photos in Epstein’s mansion deepens questions about 2008 deal
Most Read
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- FaceApp is the future