Angela Merkel is seen shaking again, but spokesman insists she’s fine
>> Melissa Eddy, The New York Times
Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:39 PM BdST
For the second time in 10 days, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany was seen shaking at a public event in Berlin and struggling to maintain control of her body, but her spokesman insisted she was well.
On Thursday, Merkel, 64, was seen clasping her elbows as her lower body trembled while she stood beside the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at a farewell ceremony for Justice Minister Katarina Barley, who is leaving to become a lawmaker in the European Parliament.
Merkel’s body shook in a similar manner on June 18, when she stood in the sun during a state visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
The chancellor later suggested that the high temperatures had been to blame, and she said she had felt better after drinking water. She took part in a news conference later that afternoon where she appeared calm and fielded questions normally, telling reporters, “I’ve drunk at least three glasses of water and so I’m doing fine.”
This time, Merkel was standing indoors at the presidential palace when she began trembling, in temperatures that were not above normal for a summer day in Berlin, although a day earlier, the capital saw record highs.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, her second shaking bout within two weeks. Reuters
“Everything is continuing as planned; the chancellor is doing well,” Seibert said.
On Sunday, Merkel is to head to Brussels for a European Union summit meeting where she is expected to play a major role in trying to reach a deal on the distribution of the bloc’s top jobs for the next five years.
Merkel, who is known for her robust general health, has shown the side effects of dehydration in the past. In 2014, there were concerns about her health when she interrupted a television interview after suffering a drop in blood pressure. She recovered after having something to drink and eat.
She also appeared to experience a similar onset of trembling in 2017 while in Mexico City for a state visit. That was also attributed to dehydration in the hot, humid weather conditions.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Refurbishing Prince Harry and wife Meghan's home cost 2.4m pounds
- Former Dhaka University English Department Professor Husniara Huq dies
- Xi and Putin: At helm of China-Russia relations
- Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two
- Philip Green, UK fashion mogul, charged with assault in US in groping case
- The doctor who stayed behind to save babies in his long-suffering homeland
- Frank Lucas dies at 88, drug kingpin depicted in ‘American Gangster’
- Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims
- He claimed he caught a record-breaking fish. Now he’s being called a liar
- Women vaccinators challenge perceptions and change lives in Bangladesh: FAO
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man
- Bangladesh dairy industry ‘not accepting’ Dhaka University test results that found antibiotics
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
- Gandhi Ashram Trust Secretary Jharna Dhara Chowdhury dies