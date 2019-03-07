Home > People

Bangladeshi lawyer gets US award for advocating Rohingya rights

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 01:21 AM BdST

Razia Sultana, a Bangladeshi lawyer and advocate for the rights of the Rohingya, will receive the 2019 International Women of Courage Awards in Washington on Thursday.

Sultana is one of 10 “extraordinary” women from around the world who will receive the award this year at the US Department of State in a ceremony hosted by Secretary of State Pompeo, the embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post.

First Lady Melania Trump will deliver special remarks on the occasion.

The US embassy has sent its “heartfelt congratulations” to Sultana.

