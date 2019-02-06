'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 08:39 PM BdST
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has paid respect to Bangladesh’s founding father and said she is “deeply moved” by the visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondhi 32.
This is the house where independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family members on the night of Aug 15, 1975.
His daughters Sheikh Hasina, current prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana survived because they were abroad.
CEO of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Mashoora Hossain, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Maritime Affairs Unit M Khurshed Alam, officials of the UNHCR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.
“I am deeply moved to be in this very special home,” she wrote, adding that she is “humbled by this great sacrifice and inspired”.
She urged the world to keep up the pressure on Myanmar to guarantee the rights, dignity and safe return of the Rohingyas and stand beside Bangladesh during her visit to Cox’s Bazar.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope says he is committed to stopping sexual abuse of nuns
- It's collective responsibility to ensure dignified life for Rohingya in Bangladesh: Angelina Jolie
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Pope decries ‘armed power’, Yemen war on UAE trip
- Tamanna fights her disabilities to top school tests with flying colours
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Before he was a law graduate, he committed murder. Would you hire him?
- El Chapo drugged and raped 13-year-old girls, witness claims
- Kim Bok-dong, 92, wartime sex slave who campaigned for justice, dies
- Child abuse is ‘a human problem,’ Pope says, tamping down summit expectations
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Mashrafe makes his parliament debut
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- Bangladesh will be able to filter porn, harmful online contents by March: Jabbar
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury walks out of jail on bail
- Justice will be done for Rohingya atrocities: Canada PM’s envoy Bob Rae