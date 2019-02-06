'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father

This is the house where independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family members on the night of Aug 15, 1975.

His daughters Sheikh Hasina, current prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana survived because they were abroad.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, son of Rehana, welcomed the American actress, who is visiting Bangladesh as special envoy of the UNHCR, at the museum.

She was briefed about the life and work of Bangabandhu and given the tour of the museum by Siddiq.

CEO of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Mashoora Hossain, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Maritime Affairs Unit M Khurshed Alam, officials of the UNHCR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.

Jolie wrote a message in the visitors' book of the museum.

“I am deeply moved to be in this very special home,” she wrote, adding that she is “humbled by this great sacrifice and inspired”.

Jolie came to Bangladesh to visit the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar for the forcibly displaced Rohingya people from Rakhine State of Myanmar.

She urged the world to keep up the pressure on Myanmar to guarantee the rights, dignity and safe return of the Rohingyas and stand beside Bangladesh during her visit to Cox’s Bazar.