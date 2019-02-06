Home > People

'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2019 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 08:39 PM BdST

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has paid respect to Bangladesh’s founding father and said she is “deeply moved” by the visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondhi 32.

This is the house where independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family members on the night of Aug 15, 1975.

His daughters Sheikh Hasina, current prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana survived because they were abroad.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, son of Rehana, welcomed the American actress, who is visiting Bangladesh as special envoy of the UNHCR, at the museum.

She was briefed about the life and work of Bangabandhu and given the tour of the museum by Siddiq.

CEO of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Mashoora Hossain, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Maritime Affairs Unit M Khurshed Alam, officials of the UNHCR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.

Jolie wrote a message in the visitors' book of the museum.

“I am deeply moved to be in this very special home,” she wrote, adding that she is “humbled by this great sacrifice and inspired”.

Jolie came to Bangladesh to visit the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar for the forcibly displaced Rohingya people from Rakhine State of Myanmar.

She urged the world to keep up the pressure on Myanmar to guarantee the rights, dignity and safe return of the Rohingyas and stand beside Bangladesh during her visit to Cox’s Bazar.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pope admits priests sexually abused nuns

Actor Angelina Jolie visits a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb 5, 2019. REUTERS

Ensure dignified Rohingya lives: Jolie

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019. Reuters

Pope decries Yemen war

Tamanna: A star student with one leg

FILE PHOTO: US Actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie attends a conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 15, 2017. Reuters

Angelina Jolie ‘coming Monday’

Bruce Reilly, deputy director of VOTE, a New Orleans organisation that advocates for the formerly incarcerated, who was paroled in 2005 after serving time for a 1992 murder, in New Orleans, Jan 24, 2019. The New York Times

Would you hire a murderer?

Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin

El Chapo 'drugged and raped underage girls'

Former South Korean

Kim Bok-dong dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.