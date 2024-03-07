    বাংলা

    After Trump meet, Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate

    In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Biden's Democrats

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 10:03 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla said on Wednesday that he will not donate money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year's election, one day after meeting Trump in Florida.

    Trump met with Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend, a source confirmed to Reuters, as the former president seeks a major cash infusion for his campaign.

    In a post on his social media platform X, Musk said: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

    In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Biden's Democrats.

    He has said on X that Biden is encouraging migrants to come to the United States so they can vote for Democrats, even though people without US citizenship are not eligible to vote in federal elections.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, ensuring he will be the Republican Party's candidate in a rematch with Biden in November.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Former Twitter execs sue Musk
    Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in combined unpaid severance
    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov 2, 2023.
    Elon Musk sues OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman
    They have abandoned the company's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity not profit, the lawsuit says
    Tesla, X (formerly known as Twitter) and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk speaks with members of the media during the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, Britain on November 1, 2023.
    Musk bashed by heavy metal drummer who cost him $56b
    Richard Tornetta sued Musk in 2018, when the Pennsylvania resident held just nine shares of Tesla
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Judge voids Musk's 'unfathomable' $56bn Tesla pay package
    Shares of Tesla dropped about 3% in extended trade, and some investors seized on the ruling in hopes it might prompt Tesla to overhaul its governance

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality