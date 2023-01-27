Recession now or later? Unenviable alternatives for 2023

Eventually, the cyclical slack is absorbed and continued above-trend growth creates inflationary pressure until central banks raise rates to induce a slowdown and bring prices under control.

But there is almost no cyclical slack in the major economies at present, which implies the potential for non-inflationary growth in 2023 is limited.

DIESEL SHORTAGE

Diesel is the workhorse of the industrial economy. Most diesel is used in freight transport, manufacturing, construction, mining, and oil and gas production, so consumption and inventories track the cycle closely.

Global diesel inventories are currently close to multi-year lows in North America, Europe and Asia, illustrating the lack of spare capacity:

US inventories of diesel and other distillate fuel oils are at the lowest for the time of year since 1990 and -28 million barrels (-20% or -1.76 standard deviations) below the ten-year seasonal average.

Europe’s distillate stocks are at the lowest seasonal level since 2007 and -41 million barrels (-10% or -1.53 standard deviations) below the ten-year seasonal average.

Singapore’s distillate stocks are close to multi-year lows and -2.5 million barrels (-24% or -1.27 standard deviations) below the ten-year average.

China’s resumption of diesel exports and a slowdown in the global business cycle relieved some of the shortfall in diesel supplies and steadied stocks in the second half of 2022, after two years of persistent depletion.

But the forthcoming US and EU sanctions on Russia’s exports, the boost to China’s manufacturing after repeated lockdowns in 2021, and the resumption of China’s passenger aviation threaten to tighten supplies again in 2023.

Distillate inventories are unlikely to be replenished without a recession or at least a significant mid-cycle slowdown to curb consumption.

UNPALATABLE CHOICES

In the first scenario, the global economy tips into recession, cutting distillate consumption, boosting inventories and lowering prices.

Lower diesel costs filter through to the manufacturing and transport sectors and contribute to a deceleration in inflation.

In the second scenario, the economy continues growing, diesel supplies tighten further and prices rise, causing headline inflation to accelerate again.

Higher diesel prices would contribute to persistent or re-accelerating inflation and force central banks to respond by raising interest rates further.

It is much harder to envisage a third scenario in which the global economy continues growing, distillate inventories stabilise or increase, fuel prices steady or fall, and energy-driven inflation eases.