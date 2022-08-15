Dhanmondi 32, Bangabandhu and our history

It was in the sitting room on the ground floor that he met visitors, among whom were Khan Abdul Wali Khan, Air Marshal Asghar Khan, Ghaus Bux Bizenjo and so many others. It was also, in those days of creative tumult, the spot where tens of thousands of Bengalis converged day after day, to let the future founding father of the country know that they were behind him in his mission of attaining liberty for the nation.

At Dhanmondi 32 in August 1975, Bangabandhu’s Bengalis did to him what his historical tormentors in the form of successive Pakistani military regimes could not do despite the power and the authority they were privy to. In the 1960s, it was here that Pakistan’s police turned up with warrants for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s arrest. And those warrants kept coming, one after another. On 8 May 1966, Bangabandhu got into a police van and was taken away to Dhaka Central Jail under the Defence of Pakistan Rules. He was now in detention over his recently announced Six Point Programme of regional autonomy for the federating units of the state of Pakistan.

In early 1968, he was transferred to Dhaka cantonment as the leading accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case initiated by the Ayub Khan regime. On 22 February 1969, free of the case by dint of a mass movement and ready to provide leadership to the nation in the aftermath of the popular triumph against the regime of Ayub Khan, Mujib returned to Dhanmondi 32 from captivity in the Dhaka cantonment. He would be anointed Bangabandhuby a grateful nation the next day.

In the early minutes of 26 March 1971, Dhanmondi 32 came under attack from the Pakistan army. Armoured vehicles and truckloads of soldiers shot their way through the street beside the lake until they pulled up before Bangabandhu’s residence. A hail of bullets left holes through the gate. Other bullets went flying up and across, to pierce the doors and windowpanes of the building. At that point, Bangabandhu emerged on the balcony and, raising his voice, asked the soldiers to stop firing. “I am here”, he told them.

Minutes later, he was in an army van. The soldiers whisked him off to the cantonment as other soldiers of the Pakistan army put the city of Dhaka to the torch. Detained in Adamjee Cantonment College for a few days, Bangabandhu was flown to solitary imprisonment --- with no contact with the outside world, no radio and no newspapers --- in Mianwali in West Pakistan. His family, in detention, was soon moved to Road 18. The army kept Dhanmondi 32 under its control.