Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices

Europe's record gas inventories continue to climb even higher as a warm start to autumn delays the onset of heating demand while high prices discourage industrial use and encourage continued imports.

But prices for gas delivered at the height of winter in January 2024 have started to slide as the record levels of inventory weigh on the market.

Prices for January 2024 fell below 47 euros on Nov 6 from more than 57 euros 10 trading days earlier as traders anticipate winter weather may not be enough to prevent a record carryover of stocks at the end of March 2024.

Inventories across the European Union and United Kingdom hit a record 1,146 terawatt-hours (TWh) on Nov 5, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Stocks were 189 TWh (+20% or +1.96 standard deviations) above the prior 10-year seasonal average and the surplus had increased from 168 TWh (+18% or +1.70 standard deviations) on Oct. 1.

Part of the reason is that Northwest Europe has experienced a mild start to the autumn with temperatures at Frankfurt in Germany 3.5°C above the long-term average in September and 2.5°C in October.

At the same time, futures prices and calendar spreads have remained strong, despite record stocks, discouraging resumption of industrial use and encouraging continued imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

After-adjusting for inflation, front-month futures averaged 47 euros per megawatt-hour (88th percentile for all months since the start of the century) in October up from 30 euros (61st percentile) in July.

In real terms, front-month prices were around 2.5 times higher than the five-year average for 2016-2020 making spot gas purchases very expensive.

Most industrial users buy on contracts linked to calendar average prices but even the futures strip for 2024 averaged 52 euros in October up from less than 20 euros before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The persistence of high spot and forward prices have ensured industrial gas use remains well below pre-invasion levels.

