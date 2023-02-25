Remembering Abdur Rob Boga Mia, a torchbearer for progressive politics

He believed in respectful relationships as means of organising party politics and bringing strength to the grassroots. His relationship with leaders of other political parties was also respectful. Boga Mia played a crucial role in Bangabandhu’s Six Point Movement and helped raise awareness among the general public, which ultimately resulted in the mass movement of 1968-1969.

He took part in the “Bhutta Andolan” of Pabna in 1967, against the then-Pakistan government and was on their wanted list in Pabna. Boga Mia won the general election in 1970 as the Awami League candidate from Pabna Sadar and became a Member of the Provincial Assembly. Ever since the election of 1970, Boga Mia maintained constant communication with central Awami League leaders, including Bangabandhu. He organised the Pabna District Awami League, Chhatra League and the masses of the then East Pakistan for an anti-junta movement. All this happened after Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech in 1971, which set the momentum for preparing for the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Boga Mia played a key role in the war preparations.

In April 1971, Pabna was liberated for a while and was the first district to establish the rule of Bangladesh as an independent country by order of Bangabandhu’s March 7 declaration. The first rubber stamp was introduced for official purposes, and the treasury or a financial system was introduced by the district commissioner with the political endorsement of Boga Mia. He hoisted the first flag of independent Bangladesh in Pabna to endorse its sovereign rights.

The best quality of Boga Mia was his honesty and love for the people without any worldly interest, and he was utterly free from any urge to show off power, corruption and unlawful activities. Senior leaders relied upon him as a faithful and influential politician. In his lifetime, Boga Mia fought to strengthen truth and displayed sincerity and openness. He truly practised what he preached among the people. Boga Mia took decisions and accepted responsibility for his actions and his words. He made promises and kept those promises. Loving people with all his heart, might, mind, and soul, he strived to help whomever he found in need, leaving a glaring mark of responsible leadership.

[Takir Hossain is a journalist and art critic.]