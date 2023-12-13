Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?

I met Lipi Begum a few months back at her home in a village in south-western coastal Bangladesh. Her uterus has continuously been displaced from its original place for 13 years. At first, when she started describing her health condition, I wasn’t able to comprehend what she was saying. But when I realised what she was trying to say, it shook me to my core. Has this really happened in her life? Is this even possible at all?

Gradually, when I started connecting the dots, relating the statistics and evidence with her situation, I realised how common this is among women in coastal Bangladesh. In the case of Lipi, her family spent a considerable amount of their earnings over the past 13 years to treat her and to hold her uterus in the place it should be. Indeed, it is a tough choice for a family with limited income and endless crises. As she had no health insurance, she had to cut all other expenses, including the fundamental needs of her family, like food, clothing, shelter, education, medical care, etc. She can’t go fishing in the river nearby. So, her family had to depend on her husband’s sole income.

Her two babies had died in her womb. Even her life is at risk now, as the doctor warned her she had to remove her uterus through surgery as soon as possible. She is waiting for the family to arrange money for the operation. On the other hand, she wishes to have another child before the final removal of her uterus. But she knows that she has only two options left: either removal of her uterus or a slow and painful journey to death.

I was born on the same coastal line but on the other side of the country. Our people use a proverb: “You can’t rest assured as you are not in your mother’s womb.” It means the mother’s womb is the safest place in the world. Why did Lipi Begum’s two babies have to die even before being born in their mother’s womb? Who is responsible for this?

Lipi knows all of these sufferings are caused only by saltwater invasion. But she doesn’t know the people behind it.

She is not alone. According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in 2011, about 20 million people were affected by saltwater, and around half were women. In a recent tour to coastal Bangladesh, our team talked to at least 30 women suffering from a certain level of salinity problem.